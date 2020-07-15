All apartments in Gilbert
3898 South Cricket Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 AM

3898 South Cricket Drive

3898 South Cricket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3898 South Cricket Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Awesome 4 bedroom home now available in the highly desired community of Power Ranch! This beautiful home offers mature landscaping, a private backyard with stone pavers. Spacious living room that transitions into the beautiful, open kitchen, dining and family room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, upgraded wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances as well as a center island. Lots of natural light throughout this gorgeous home. Enjoy the large master bedroom with a full master bath including his and hers closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3898 South Cricket Drive have any available units?
3898 South Cricket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3898 South Cricket Drive have?
Some of 3898 South Cricket Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3898 South Cricket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3898 South Cricket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3898 South Cricket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3898 South Cricket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3898 South Cricket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3898 South Cricket Drive offers parking.
Does 3898 South Cricket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3898 South Cricket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3898 South Cricket Drive have a pool?
No, 3898 South Cricket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3898 South Cricket Drive have accessible units?
No, 3898 South Cricket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3898 South Cricket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3898 South Cricket Drive has units with dishwashers.
