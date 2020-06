Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Master suit is on the main level (downstairs). Family room has 20 feet high volume ceiling, and spacious living area. New Carpet and Tile throughout the house except the bedrooms. This home is in the Wonderful Power Ranch master plan community includes: two community pools, children's play areas throughout, hiking and jogging trails, bbq grills, picnic tables, shade Ramadas and 2 acre catch and release fishing lake.