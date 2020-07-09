3890 E Jasper Dr

3890 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Ray Ranch
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Big 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom downstairs next to full bath, with loft upstairs. All other bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Low maintenance side yard. Great location of town and schools. NO pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
