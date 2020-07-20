Amenities

3886 E. Rawhide St Available 05/10/19 Stunning 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Morrison Ranch in Gilbert!!! - This stunning home is located in the highly desirable community of Morrison Ranch community. This home features unobstructed mountain views and an extensive stretch of green belt you only get on this street. Located in the highest rated school district in Gilbert. This house has it all. 3 car Garage. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen featuring a center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, huge pantry and eat-in kitchen. There is a spacious bedroom and full size bathroom located downstairs which is perfect for guests. Grand staircase leads up to the incredible loft area over-looking the living room. Large Master bedroom has a cozy seating area and his and her closets.

