3885 E Ebano Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Single family home in Cooley Station w/3 beds, 2 baths and an open study/den. Neutral tile flooring through out & carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with granite counters and SS appliances. Ceiling fans in all the rooms, 2'' blinds, and tub/shower in the master bath. 8' doors, Desert landscaped front with artificial grass maintained by HOA. Backyard w/ pavers and desert landscape for easy maintenance. Covered patio. 2-car garage. Walking distance to community aquatic center/pool, children playground, basketball & tennis courts. Schools nearby; near the 202 and San Tan mall. Tenants will provide own refrigerator & washer/dryer. NO PET & NO SMOKING, please!