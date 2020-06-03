All apartments in Gilbert
3885 E Ebano Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

3885 E Ebano Street

3885 East Ebano Street · No Longer Available
Location

3885 East Ebano Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Single family home in Cooley Station w/3 beds, 2 baths and an open study/den. Neutral tile flooring through out & carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with granite counters and SS appliances. Ceiling fans in all the rooms, 2'' blinds, and tub/shower in the master bath. 8' doors, Desert landscaped front with artificial grass maintained by HOA. Backyard w/ pavers and desert landscape for easy maintenance. Covered patio. 2-car garage. Walking distance to community aquatic center/pool, children playground, basketball & tennis courts. Schools nearby; near the 202 and San Tan mall. Tenants will provide own refrigerator & washer/dryer. NO PET & NO SMOKING, please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 E Ebano Street have any available units?
3885 E Ebano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 E Ebano Street have?
Some of 3885 E Ebano Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 E Ebano Street currently offering any rent specials?
3885 E Ebano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 E Ebano Street pet-friendly?
No, 3885 E Ebano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3885 E Ebano Street offer parking?
Yes, 3885 E Ebano Street offers parking.
Does 3885 E Ebano Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3885 E Ebano Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 E Ebano Street have a pool?
Yes, 3885 E Ebano Street has a pool.
Does 3885 E Ebano Street have accessible units?
No, 3885 E Ebano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 E Ebano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3885 E Ebano Street has units with dishwashers.

