Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3882 East Page Avenue

3882 E Page Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3882 E Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Holliday Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Holliday Farms. This home features lots of natural light with bright white walls. A great kitchen with beautiful cabinets, white appliances, and eat-in dining room. Large family & living rooms. Great master bedroom. Full master bathroom with double sink, separate tub/ shower, & walk-in closet. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Capet & tile in all the right places. BEAUTIFUL backyard. Covered patio, small grassy area, rock, & pavers. Private pool & citrus tree. *POOL SERVICE INCLUDED* Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

-NO PETS ALLOWED

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3882 East Page Avenue have any available units?
3882 East Page Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3882 East Page Avenue have?
Some of 3882 East Page Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3882 East Page Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3882 East Page Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3882 East Page Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3882 East Page Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3882 East Page Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3882 East Page Avenue offers parking.
Does 3882 East Page Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3882 East Page Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3882 East Page Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3882 East Page Avenue has a pool.
Does 3882 East Page Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3882 East Page Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3882 East Page Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3882 East Page Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
