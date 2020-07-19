3882 East Page Avenue

Amenities

Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Holliday Farms. This home features lots of natural light with bright white walls. A great kitchen with beautiful cabinets, white appliances, and eat-in dining room. Large family & living rooms. Great master bedroom. Full master bathroom with double sink, separate tub/ shower, & walk-in closet. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Capet & tile in all the right places. BEAUTIFUL backyard. Covered patio, small grassy area, rock, & pavers. Private pool & citrus tree. *POOL SERVICE INCLUDED* Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



-NO PETS ALLOWED



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.