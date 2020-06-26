3880 South Verbena Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom Single-Level Blanford Home in "The Knolls" Neighborhood of the Award Winning Power Ranch Master Plan Community! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Access to Community Pools, 26 Miles of Walking Trails and more Power Ranch Amenities! Property Sits on Premium Lot with Green Belt Access Right Out the Front Door...Other Features Include Spacious Living Room, Perfect Mix of 20" Tile/Neutral Carpet, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances overlooking Formal Dining Area that Opens to Paver Patio/Courtyard. Convenient Half Bath, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Split Floorplan with Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk In Shower, Double Sinks plus Extra Vanity and Walk-In Closets just for starters! **Garage Features Electric Car Charging Station** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.