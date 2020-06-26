All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 22 2019 at 12:05 PM

3880 South Verbena Avenue

3880 South Verbena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3880 South Verbena Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom Single-Level Blanford Home in "The Knolls" Neighborhood of the Award Winning Power Ranch Master Plan Community! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Access to Community Pools, 26 Miles of Walking Trails and more Power Ranch Amenities! Property Sits on Premium Lot with Green Belt Access Right Out the Front Door...Other Features Include Spacious Living Room, Perfect Mix of 20" Tile/Neutral Carpet, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances overlooking Formal Dining Area that Opens to Paver Patio/Courtyard. Convenient Half Bath, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Split Floorplan with Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk In Shower, Double Sinks plus Extra Vanity and Walk-In Closets just for starters! **Garage Features Electric Car Charging Station** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 South Verbena Avenue have any available units?
3880 South Verbena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 South Verbena Avenue have?
Some of 3880 South Verbena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 South Verbena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3880 South Verbena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 South Verbena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3880 South Verbena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3880 South Verbena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3880 South Verbena Avenue offers parking.
Does 3880 South Verbena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3880 South Verbena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 South Verbena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3880 South Verbena Avenue has a pool.
Does 3880 South Verbena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3880 South Verbena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 South Verbena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3880 South Verbena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
