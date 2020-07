Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful 4 bedroom single level home located in the desirable San Tan Ranch in Gilbert. This single level 4 bedroom home was recently updated with new carpet, paint, and light fixtures. New appliances and a gorgeous eat in kitchen. Good size backyard for pets and a family, located right next to a park!