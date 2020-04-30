3865 E Trigger Way

Amenities

This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is located in The Willows at Power Ranch With 1573 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen, built in desk area and otheramenities such as ceiling fans, neutral carpet, 18 x 18 tile in kitchen and baths, and two-tone paint, and stainless steel fridge. HUGE Master Suite Upstairs with LARGE Walk in CLOSET. Master Bath has Dual Sinks and Shower and Tub Side by Side. Convenient LAUNDRY ROOM Upstairs with Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! HOA takes care of the FRONT YARD. Low Maintenance Rock Backyard with Trex deck patio. Close to shopping, restaurants, Loop 202, 60 and 101.Easy access to Williams Gateway;Airport and EVIT.; Enjoy several walking paths, greenbelts, fishing pond & and the community pools located throughout Power Ranch. Sorry No Pets Allowed $1595 per month plus 5% tax/admin fee. $1595 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit Applications are available at rpmeastvalley.com