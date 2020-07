Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3860 E Longhorn Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME ABOUT 2.5 MILES SE OF SAN TAN VILLAGES & MALLS W/LOTS OF EATERIES, SHOPS AND MOVIES. ABOUT 2.5 MILES SW OF GATEWAY AIRPORT & 2.5 MILES TO 202 FWY. HIGH SCHOOL ABOUT 1 MILE & ELEMENTARY CLOSER. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS. KITCHEN ISLAND, PANTRY W/WORK AREA CLOSE & LARGE OPEN FAMILY ROOM. BLINDS THROUGHOUT, EASY CARE YARD W/WATER SYSTEM. HOUSE FACING N/S. COVERED PATIO IN REAR, W/PRIVATE YARD. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* TWO PET MAX!! If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5806488)