Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautifully maintained property in the Power Ranch Master Planned Community. this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is great for those desiring low maintenance, a place to BBQ and a very short distance to the common area. Lots of Tile in the high traffic areas and neutral colors to coordinate for decorating.