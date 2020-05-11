3849 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

Avail April 2nd. Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Ray Ranch. 2-story model featuring spacious living room with surround sound & neutral carpet. Kitchen featuring black appliances (fridge included), pantry, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar & tile flooring. Large Master suite with his & hers walk-in closets. 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms share Jack & Jill bath. Upstairs laundry for your convenience (washer & dryer included). Light & bright. Private patio. Large 2-car garage. Community pool, playground & greenbelts. Great location near schools, shopping and SanTan Freeway. Call lister regarding move-in dates. Sorry, no pets allowed. Assistive animals only. 1.5% rental tax to be added to monthly rent.