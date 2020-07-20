All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway

3838 E Morrison Ranch Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3838 E Morrison Ranch Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
garage
Single Level in Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch - Welcome home to this single level nestled on the tree lined boulevard that is Morrison Ranch living at its best. Home features open concept kitchen and living area, three bedrooms and two baths. Kitchen has GE Profile gas cooktop, double ovens, walk in pantry and large island with granite counter tops that open into your great room perfect for entertaining. Master suite wows with updated wood flooring, en suite with dual sinks, separate shower/tub and oversized walk in closet. Large inside laundry room with plenty of cabinets great for storage that leads to three car garage. Nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio, lush grass and RV gate. Home is steps away from community park with playground and basketball court. Home exudes comfort, charm and character, Make this your new home today!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Gilbert Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway have any available units?
3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway have?
Some of 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway offers parking.
Does 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway have a pool?
No, 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College