3838 East Morrison Ranch Parkway

Single Level in Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch - Welcome home to this single level nestled on the tree lined boulevard that is Morrison Ranch living at its best. Home features open concept kitchen and living area, three bedrooms and two baths. Kitchen has GE Profile gas cooktop, double ovens, walk in pantry and large island with granite counter tops that open into your great room perfect for entertaining. Master suite wows with updated wood flooring, en suite with dual sinks, separate shower/tub and oversized walk in closet. Large inside laundry room with plenty of cabinets great for storage that leads to three car garage. Nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio, lush grass and RV gate. Home is steps away from community park with playground and basketball court. Home exudes comfort, charm and character, Make this your new home today!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Gilbert Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Pets Allowed



