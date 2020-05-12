3824 E. Parkview Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2300 Sq. Ft. - Gilbert Location - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2300 Sq. Ft. - Gilbert - Cooley Station Subdivision

Move in ready with many upgrades. Eat in kitchen with upgraded maple cabinets, granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar and pantry with custom door. Full bath with separate shower & tub, dual sinks with separate vanities and closet with mirrored doors. Travertine stone flooring with inlays through out entire home. Two tone paint, ceiling fans, blinds, entertainment niches, design niches and french doors to backyard.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) - Small dogs only

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly payment = Rent plus 4% (sales tax & admin fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Cats Allowed



