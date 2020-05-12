All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3824 E. Parkview Dr.
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

3824 E. Parkview Dr.

3824 East Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3824 East Parkview Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2300 Sq. Ft. - Gilbert Location - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2300 Sq. Ft. - Gilbert - Cooley Station Subdivision
Move in ready with many upgrades. Eat in kitchen with upgraded maple cabinets, granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar and pantry with custom door. Full bath with separate shower & tub, dual sinks with separate vanities and closet with mirrored doors. Travertine stone flooring with inlays through out entire home. Two tone paint, ceiling fans, blinds, entertainment niches, design niches and french doors to backyard.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) - Small dogs only
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly payment = Rent plus 4% (sales tax & admin fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 E. Parkview Dr. have any available units?
3824 E. Parkview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 E. Parkview Dr. have?
Some of 3824 E. Parkview Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 E. Parkview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3824 E. Parkview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 E. Parkview Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 E. Parkview Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3824 E. Parkview Dr. offer parking?
No, 3824 E. Parkview Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3824 E. Parkview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 E. Parkview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 E. Parkview Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3824 E. Parkview Dr. has a pool.
Does 3824 E. Parkview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3824 E. Parkview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 E. Parkview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 E. Parkview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
