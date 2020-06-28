3818 East Santa Fe Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool clubhouse

Highly Desired Home in the Power Ranch Neighborhood! Home features 3 bed/2.5 bath with a Open kitchen, dark cherry cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Dining Area and Breakfast Bar. Washer/Dryer hookups only. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Large Open Loft, perfect for your Office. Master bedroom has Dual Sinks, Large Garden Tub and Walk In Closet. Power Ranch features 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, walking/biking paths, 2 catch and release fishing lakes, ''A'' rated Centennial Elementary School and many planned events by the Power Ranch Community Association. Small Pets Only, Negotiable. Rent for $1495 plus tax, and Deposit is $1495.



Ready for move in September 1st.



Call for showings,



Crissy K 602-550-5058



Or



Email for more info crissy@flraz.com



www.flraz.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.