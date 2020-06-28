All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:54 AM

3818 East Santa Fe Lane

3818 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3818 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly Desired Home in the Power Ranch Neighborhood! Home features 3 bed/2.5 bath with a Open kitchen, dark cherry cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Dining Area and Breakfast Bar. Washer/Dryer hookups only. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Large Open Loft, perfect for your Office. Master bedroom has Dual Sinks, Large Garden Tub and Walk In Closet. Power Ranch features 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, walking/biking paths, 2 catch and release fishing lakes, ''A'' rated Centennial Elementary School and many planned events by the Power Ranch Community Association. Small Pets Only, Negotiable. Rent for $1495 plus tax, and Deposit is $1495.

Ready for move in September 1st.

Call for showings,

Crissy K 602-550-5058

Or

Email for more info crissy@flraz.com

www.flraz.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 East Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
3818 East Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 East Santa Fe Lane have?
Some of 3818 East Santa Fe Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 East Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3818 East Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 East Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 East Santa Fe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3818 East Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
No, 3818 East Santa Fe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3818 East Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 East Santa Fe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 East Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3818 East Santa Fe Lane has a pool.
Does 3818 East Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 3818 East Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 East Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 East Santa Fe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
