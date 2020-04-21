380 East Aspen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor plan with interior steps, vaulted ceilings, and neutral paint tones! Grand fireplace in great room off from kitchen. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and granite countertops! All of the bedrooms include wood like flooring, ceiling fans, and picture windows! The master retreat has a separate exit to the backyard, and a spa like en-suite that includes a walk in closet! Outside in the backyard, sit on the extended patio while enjoying a refreshing weather. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.5% monthly city tax. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.