380 East Aspen Way
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:27 AM

380 East Aspen Way

380 East Aspen Way · No Longer Available
Location

380 East Aspen Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor plan with interior steps, vaulted ceilings, and neutral paint tones! Grand fireplace in great room off from kitchen. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and granite countertops! All of the bedrooms include wood like flooring, ceiling fans, and picture windows! The master retreat has a separate exit to the backyard, and a spa like en-suite that includes a walk in closet! Outside in the backyard, sit on the extended patio while enjoying a refreshing weather. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.5% monthly city tax. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 East Aspen Way have any available units?
380 East Aspen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 East Aspen Way have?
Some of 380 East Aspen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 East Aspen Way currently offering any rent specials?
380 East Aspen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 East Aspen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 East Aspen Way is pet friendly.
Does 380 East Aspen Way offer parking?
No, 380 East Aspen Way does not offer parking.
Does 380 East Aspen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 East Aspen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 East Aspen Way have a pool?
No, 380 East Aspen Way does not have a pool.
Does 380 East Aspen Way have accessible units?
No, 380 East Aspen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 380 East Aspen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 East Aspen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
