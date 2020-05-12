All apartments in Gilbert
3793 East Turnberry Court

3793 East Turnberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3793 East Turnberry Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This house has it all!!! Amazing Seville Gated community, huge lot, no neighbors behind, beautiful views. Formal living and dining areas, open floor plan with a chef dream kitchen open to family room and backyard. One master bedroom downstairs. another master bedroom upstairs with a huge master bathroom. Loft and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Backyard with everything you need to have an amazing time with family and friends. Pool service included. The benefit of solar panels. Electrical bill is due a month behind. Only one small dog under 30 lbs allowed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3793 East Turnberry Court have any available units?
3793 East Turnberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3793 East Turnberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3793 East Turnberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3793 East Turnberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3793 East Turnberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 3793 East Turnberry Court offer parking?
No, 3793 East Turnberry Court does not offer parking.
Does 3793 East Turnberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3793 East Turnberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3793 East Turnberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 3793 East Turnberry Court has a pool.
Does 3793 East Turnberry Court have accessible units?
No, 3793 East Turnberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3793 East Turnberry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3793 East Turnberry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3793 East Turnberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3793 East Turnberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.

