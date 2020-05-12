3793 East Turnberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This house has it all!!! Amazing Seville Gated community, huge lot, no neighbors behind, beautiful views. Formal living and dining areas, open floor plan with a chef dream kitchen open to family room and backyard. One master bedroom downstairs. another master bedroom upstairs with a huge master bathroom. Loft and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Backyard with everything you need to have an amazing time with family and friends. Pool service included. The benefit of solar panels. Electrical bill is due a month behind. Only one small dog under 30 lbs allowed.

