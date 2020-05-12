3793 East Turnberry Court

Amenities
This house has it all!!! Amazing Seville Gated community, huge lot, no neighbors behind, beautiful views. Formal living and dining areas, open floor plan with a chef dream kitchen open to family room and backyard. One master bedroom downstairs. another master bedroom upstairs with a huge master bathroom. Loft and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Backyard with everything you need to have an amazing time with family and friends. Pool service included. The benefit of solar panels. Electrical bill is due a month behind. Only one small dog under 30 lbs allowed.
