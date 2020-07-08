All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:36 PM

3789 East Fruitvale Avenue

3789 East Fruitvale Avenue · (480) 696-6776
Location

3789 East Fruitvale Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Gilbert home in highly desirable Coronado Ranch. Stunning kitchen boasts 42'' cherry cabinets, granite countertops, travertine and marble backsplash, huge island/breakfast bar. Formal dining room, coffered ceilings in the dining area, spiral staircase with wrought iron railing. Four large and spacious bedrooms, den/game room, and 3-car garage! Nice backyard with lush green grass and covered patio! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: No pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue have any available units?
3789 East Fruitvale Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue have?
Some of 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3789 East Fruitvale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3789 East Fruitvale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
