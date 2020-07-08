3789 East Fruitvale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Gilbert home in highly desirable Coronado Ranch. Stunning kitchen boasts 42'' cherry cabinets, granite countertops, travertine and marble backsplash, huge island/breakfast bar. Formal dining room, coffered ceilings in the dining area, spiral staircase with wrought iron railing. Four large and spacious bedrooms, den/game room, and 3-car garage! Nice backyard with lush green grass and covered patio! Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: No pets



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



