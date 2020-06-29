All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3775 East Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3775 East Park Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

3775 East Park Avenue

3775 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3775 East Park Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Higley Groves

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Freshly painted interior and exterior with new appliances and new carpet! Hurry in to see this extremely clean single level Gilbert Home. Located across the street from a common area and on a very quiet street, this property should experience minimal traffic. Whether you are a chef in the kitchen or the Master of the grill, the opportunities in this home and location are worth fighting for. Don't delay, see this property today!
Location, Location, Location and Freshly painted inside and out! This single level home in the Tree lined street community of Higley Groves is hot on the market! All of the comforts and equipped with the right upgrades, this home is sure to please. Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counter tops, Ceiling fans and lots of tile! Low maintenance front and backyards as well as an RV gate on the east side of the home. Hurry in to see this one!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 East Park Avenue have any available units?
3775 East Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 East Park Avenue have?
Some of 3775 East Park Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 East Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3775 East Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 East Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3775 East Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3775 East Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 3775 East Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3775 East Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3775 East Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 East Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 3775 East Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3775 East Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3775 East Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 East Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3775 East Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College