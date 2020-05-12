3775 E SANTA FE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, single family home. Newer tile and wood laminate floors throughout, neutral paint, dark wood cabinets, and black appliances. Washer & dryer are conveniently located upstairs next to the bedrooms. White vinyl blinds throughout and ceiling fans in 2 of the bedrooms and the great room. Community includes abundant green space, basketball & tennis courts, community pools, play areas, and walking/biking paths. 1.5% rental tax will be assessed on the monthly rent. Tenant(s) to verify school boundaries and any other information deemed important to them. NO CATS ALLOWED. Owner reserves the right to approve on small dog. No vicious breeds or vicious mixed breeds allowed.