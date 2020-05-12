All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3775 E SANTA FE Lane
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

3775 E SANTA FE Lane

3775 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3775 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, single family home. Newer tile and wood laminate floors throughout, neutral paint, dark wood cabinets, and black appliances. Washer & dryer are conveniently located upstairs next to the bedrooms. White vinyl blinds throughout and ceiling fans in 2 of the bedrooms and the great room. Community includes abundant green space, basketball & tennis courts, community pools, play areas, and walking/biking paths. 1.5% rental tax will be assessed on the monthly rent. Tenant(s) to verify school boundaries and any other information deemed important to them. NO CATS ALLOWED. Owner reserves the right to approve on small dog. No vicious breeds or vicious mixed breeds allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 E SANTA FE Lane have any available units?
3775 E SANTA FE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 E SANTA FE Lane have?
Some of 3775 E SANTA FE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 E SANTA FE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3775 E SANTA FE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 E SANTA FE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3775 E SANTA FE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3775 E SANTA FE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3775 E SANTA FE Lane offers parking.
Does 3775 E SANTA FE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3775 E SANTA FE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 E SANTA FE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3775 E SANTA FE Lane has a pool.
Does 3775 E SANTA FE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3775 E SANTA FE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 E SANTA FE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3775 E SANTA FE Lane has units with dishwashers.

