3748 E Waite Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this charming 3 bed, 2 bath property in the desirable Cooley Station subdivision in Gilbert! A pleasing exterior with mature trees and cozy covered porch invites you into striking interior featuring living and dining area with sliding doors and delightful kitchen offering plenty of cabinets and counter space, matching white appliances, track lighting, breakfast bar, pantry, and eat-in area. The master bedroom boasts private exit to the yard, immaculate master bath with double sinks and walk-in closet, and there are nice-sized spare bedrooms sharing full bath. The cozy backyard features covered patio and a second patio outside master bedroom. Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com