All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3748 E Waite Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3748 E Waite Ln
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:44 AM

3748 E Waite Ln

3748 East Waite Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3748 East Waite Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this charming 3 bed, 2 bath property in the desirable Cooley Station subdivision in Gilbert! A pleasing exterior with mature trees and cozy covered porch invites you into striking interior featuring living and dining area with sliding doors and delightful kitchen offering plenty of cabinets and counter space, matching white appliances, track lighting, breakfast bar, pantry, and eat-in area. The master bedroom boasts private exit to the yard, immaculate master bath with double sinks and walk-in closet, and there are nice-sized spare bedrooms sharing full bath. The cozy backyard features covered patio and a second patio outside master bedroom. Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 E Waite Ln have any available units?
3748 E Waite Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 E Waite Ln have?
Some of 3748 E Waite Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 E Waite Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3748 E Waite Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 E Waite Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3748 E Waite Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3748 E Waite Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3748 E Waite Ln offers parking.
Does 3748 E Waite Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3748 E Waite Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 E Waite Ln have a pool?
No, 3748 E Waite Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3748 E Waite Ln have accessible units?
No, 3748 E Waite Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 E Waite Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3748 E Waite Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College