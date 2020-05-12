374 N Ocean Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6255ff05a ---- Charming 3/2 Home in Gilbert - HOT Location - Move in Ready NOW! Granite Kitchen Counters with ALL (Black) Appliances. Open Living area. Grass backyard. Easy maintenance Front. Home is Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac AND Huge McQueen Park within walking Distance. Pet Friendly - Call today!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Garage