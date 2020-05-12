All apartments in Gilbert
374 N Ocean Dr

374 North Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

374 North Ocean Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
North Shore

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6255ff05a ---- Charming 3/2 Home in Gilbert - HOT Location - Move in Ready NOW! Granite Kitchen Counters with ALL (Black) Appliances. Open Living area. Grass backyard. Easy maintenance Front. Home is Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac AND Huge McQueen Park within walking Distance. Pet Friendly - Call today!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 N Ocean Dr have any available units?
374 N Ocean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 N Ocean Dr have?
Some of 374 N Ocean Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 N Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
374 N Ocean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 N Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 N Ocean Dr is pet friendly.
Does 374 N Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 374 N Ocean Dr offers parking.
Does 374 N Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 N Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 N Ocean Dr have a pool?
No, 374 N Ocean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 374 N Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 374 N Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 374 N Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 N Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

