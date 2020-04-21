3661 E STILES Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Pictures coming soon! This contemporary home shows like a model. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms plus loft and a built in desk downstairs to work and play at. 2 car garage. All of the downstairs flooring is staggered 12x24 tile. The kitchen has a full designer backsplash, charcoal maple cabinets, granite and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Two tone paint throughout the house, 8' interior doors with upgraded hardware. Laundry room is upstairs next to bedrooms. This house is in a great location! Community pool is in walking distance. Restaurants, schools, shopping, and San Tan Mall right down the street. Security deposit: $2,000, Pet Rent: $40 per pet per month, Application fee: $40 per adult.