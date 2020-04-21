All apartments in Gilbert
3661 E STILES Lane
3661 E STILES Lane

3661 East Stiles Lane · (602) 942-4200
Location

3661 East Stiles Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2129 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Pictures coming soon! This contemporary home shows like a model. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms plus loft and a built in desk downstairs to work and play at. 2 car garage. All of the downstairs flooring is staggered 12x24 tile. The kitchen has a full designer backsplash, charcoal maple cabinets, granite and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Two tone paint throughout the house, 8' interior doors with upgraded hardware. Laundry room is upstairs next to bedrooms. This house is in a great location! Community pool is in walking distance. Restaurants, schools, shopping, and San Tan Mall right down the street. Security deposit: $2,000, Pet Rent: $40 per pet per month, Application fee: $40 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 E STILES Lane have any available units?
3661 E STILES Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 E STILES Lane have?
Some of 3661 E STILES Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 E STILES Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3661 E STILES Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 E STILES Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3661 E STILES Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3661 E STILES Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3661 E STILES Lane does offer parking.
Does 3661 E STILES Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 E STILES Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 E STILES Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3661 E STILES Lane has a pool.
Does 3661 E STILES Lane have accessible units?
No, 3661 E STILES Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 E STILES Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 E STILES Lane has units with dishwashers.
