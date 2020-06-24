Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3566 E. Woodside Way
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3566 E. Woodside Way
3566 East Woodside Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3566 East Woodside Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful San Tan Ranch 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage Ryland home. Has custom paint, faux wood blinds, all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3566 E. Woodside Way have any available units?
3566 E. Woodside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3566 E. Woodside Way have?
Some of 3566 E. Woodside Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3566 E. Woodside Way currently offering any rent specials?
3566 E. Woodside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3566 E. Woodside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3566 E. Woodside Way is pet friendly.
Does 3566 E. Woodside Way offer parking?
Yes, 3566 E. Woodside Way offers parking.
Does 3566 E. Woodside Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3566 E. Woodside Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3566 E. Woodside Way have a pool?
No, 3566 E. Woodside Way does not have a pool.
Does 3566 E. Woodside Way have accessible units?
No, 3566 E. Woodside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3566 E. Woodside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3566 E. Woodside Way has units with dishwashers.
