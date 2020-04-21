3549 E Apricot Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 bedroom 3 full bath. Single Story home in the desirable community, The Bridges. Built in 2014 with over 2200 sq feet. Upgrades Galore! This home features 5 good sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, great room, and large kitchen with upgraded cabinets and lots of storage. Yard service is included in rent Washer and dryer included. Small dog ok with pet fee under 25lbs. Terms: Monthly Rent $2250 + 4% tax/admin, $2250 Security Deposit, NRF $150 one time admin fee, NRF $55 application fee per adult (18+) Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, Good rental history or payment history and good credit required. Thanks for looking! To set up a showing or apply for this beautiful home please click on this link https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery