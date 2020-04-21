All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3549 E Apricot Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3549 E Apricot Lane
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:45 PM

3549 E Apricot Lane

3549 East Apricot Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3549 East Apricot Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Bridges At Gilbert

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom 3 full bath. Single Story home in the desirable community, The Bridges. Built in 2014 with over 2200 sq feet. Upgrades Galore! This home features 5 good sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, great room, and large kitchen with upgraded cabinets and lots of storage. Yard service is included in rent Washer and dryer included. Small dog ok with pet fee under 25lbs. Terms: Monthly Rent $2250 + 4% tax/admin, $2250 Security Deposit, NRF $150 one time admin fee, NRF $55 application fee per adult (18+) Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, Good rental history or payment history and good credit required. Thanks for looking! To set up a showing or apply for this beautiful home please click on this link https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 E Apricot Lane have any available units?
3549 E Apricot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3549 E Apricot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3549 E Apricot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 E Apricot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3549 E Apricot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3549 E Apricot Lane offer parking?
No, 3549 E Apricot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3549 E Apricot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3549 E Apricot Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 E Apricot Lane have a pool?
No, 3549 E Apricot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3549 E Apricot Lane have accessible units?
No, 3549 E Apricot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 E Apricot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3549 E Apricot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3549 E Apricot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3549 E Apricot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College