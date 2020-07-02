All apartments in Gilbert
3548 South Buckaroo Trail

3548 South Buckaroo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3548 South Buckaroo Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom home features 18' tile, faux wood mini blinds & ceiling fans. Kitchen features black appliances and lots of cabinet space. Easy to maintain desert landscaping.
Property Available 2/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $945
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 2/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 South Buckaroo Trail have any available units?
3548 South Buckaroo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3548 South Buckaroo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3548 South Buckaroo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 South Buckaroo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 South Buckaroo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3548 South Buckaroo Trail offer parking?
No, 3548 South Buckaroo Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3548 South Buckaroo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 South Buckaroo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 South Buckaroo Trail have a pool?
No, 3548 South Buckaroo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3548 South Buckaroo Trail have accessible units?
No, 3548 South Buckaroo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 South Buckaroo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 South Buckaroo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 South Buckaroo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3548 South Buckaroo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
