3539 E Bartlett Drive

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert home in a great location. Many upgrades inside this home including ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds throughout, upgraded tile flooring, neutral two tone paint, and upgraded carpeting. Tons of living space with separate living room, family room and loft. Upgraded kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, gas range stove top microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Master suite features large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Larger backyard with covered patio and grass area. Close to 60 freeway, schools, shopping and restaurants.