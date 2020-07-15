All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

3539 E Bartlett Drive

3539 East Bartlett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3539 East Bartlett Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert home in a great location. Many upgrades inside this home including ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds throughout, upgraded tile flooring, neutral two tone paint, and upgraded carpeting. Tons of living space with separate living room, family room and loft. Upgraded kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, gas range stove top microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Master suite features large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Larger backyard with covered patio and grass area. Close to 60 freeway, schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 E Bartlett Drive have any available units?
3539 E Bartlett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 E Bartlett Drive have?
Some of 3539 E Bartlett Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 E Bartlett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3539 E Bartlett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 E Bartlett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3539 E Bartlett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3539 E Bartlett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3539 E Bartlett Drive offers parking.
Does 3539 E Bartlett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 E Bartlett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 E Bartlett Drive have a pool?
No, 3539 E Bartlett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3539 E Bartlett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3539 E Bartlett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 E Bartlett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 E Bartlett Drive has units with dishwashers.
