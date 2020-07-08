All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 3 2019 at 7:58 PM

3527 E PALO VERDE Street

3527 E Palo Verde St · No Longer Available
Location

3527 E Palo Verde St, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best location in Gilbert! Amazing masterplanned community of Morrison Ranch. Home is nestled near parks, fishing lake, dining & shopping. Clean, open concept floor plan with custom kitchen featuring granite counters, white cabinetry, gas range, stainless steal appliances, large kitchen island, and spacious pantry. All downstairs living space upgraded with wide plank tile flooring, stacked stone fireplace. Downstairs features a formal dining room and private office/bedroom near full downstairs bathroom.Second floor features a split floor plan with 3 secondary bedrooms, a Master Suite, two bathrooms. Also enjoy a large loft and laundry upstairs. Outdoor extended patio, twinkly lights, privacy landscaping and sprawling green grass. Rent $2600. No HOA fee. Pets Okay! (Upon approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 E PALO VERDE Street have any available units?
3527 E PALO VERDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 E PALO VERDE Street have?
Some of 3527 E PALO VERDE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 E PALO VERDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3527 E PALO VERDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 E PALO VERDE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 E PALO VERDE Street is pet friendly.
Does 3527 E PALO VERDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3527 E PALO VERDE Street offers parking.
Does 3527 E PALO VERDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 E PALO VERDE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 E PALO VERDE Street have a pool?
No, 3527 E PALO VERDE Street does not have a pool.
Does 3527 E PALO VERDE Street have accessible units?
No, 3527 E PALO VERDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 E PALO VERDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 E PALO VERDE Street has units with dishwashers.
