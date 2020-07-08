3527 E PALO VERDE Street

Amenities

Best location in Gilbert! Amazing masterplanned community of Morrison Ranch. Home is nestled near parks, fishing lake, dining & shopping. Clean, open concept floor plan with custom kitchen featuring granite counters, white cabinetry, gas range, stainless steal appliances, large kitchen island, and spacious pantry. All downstairs living space upgraded with wide plank tile flooring, stacked stone fireplace. Downstairs features a formal dining room and private office/bedroom near full downstairs bathroom.Second floor features a split floor plan with 3 secondary bedrooms, a Master Suite, two bathrooms. Also enjoy a large loft and laundry upstairs. Outdoor extended patio, twinkly lights, privacy landscaping and sprawling green grass. Rent $2600. No HOA fee. Pets Okay! (Upon approval)