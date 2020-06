Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Den/ 3 Bath Home. Your clients will love this private fenced play pool and large covered patio! This 2 level home includes a formal living and dining room with beautiful wood laminate flooring. The Family Room and Kitchen have a nice open feel. Kitchen includes an eat in area, island and Granite countertops! Bedrooms are upstairs and all have walk in closets. Master Bedroom has plenty of room. Master Bath includes double sinks, separate tub/shower.