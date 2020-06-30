All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3523 South Posse Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3523 South Posse Trail
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:12 PM

3523 South Posse Trail

3523 South Posse Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3523 South Posse Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Power Ranch Beauty! Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Power Ranch. The kitchen was completely updated in 2017 with granite countertops, custom backsplash, travertine floors and brand new high-end stainless steel appliances that are still under warranty! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 more bathrooms, and the laundry room. Both upstairs baths have been renovated. Master bath with travertine tile, a custom shower with frameless glass doors, dual sinks, and a HUGE walk-in closet! Entertain with ease in the welcoming backyard with custom pergola for shade, lush plants all around, and pavers throughout. Power Ranch offers Pools, Parks, trails, clubhouse, and a CATCH AND RELEASE LAKE! Home is near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, ASU, 202FWY and more! Landscaping included!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 South Posse Trail have any available units?
3523 South Posse Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 South Posse Trail have?
Some of 3523 South Posse Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 South Posse Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3523 South Posse Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 South Posse Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3523 South Posse Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3523 South Posse Trail offer parking?
No, 3523 South Posse Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3523 South Posse Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 South Posse Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 South Posse Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3523 South Posse Trail has a pool.
Does 3523 South Posse Trail have accessible units?
No, 3523 South Posse Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 South Posse Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 South Posse Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College