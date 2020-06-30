3523 South Posse Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Power Ranch Beauty! Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Power Ranch. The kitchen was completely updated in 2017 with granite countertops, custom backsplash, travertine floors and brand new high-end stainless steel appliances that are still under warranty! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 more bathrooms, and the laundry room. Both upstairs baths have been renovated. Master bath with travertine tile, a custom shower with frameless glass doors, dual sinks, and a HUGE walk-in closet! Entertain with ease in the welcoming backyard with custom pergola for shade, lush plants all around, and pavers throughout. Power Ranch offers Pools, Parks, trails, clubhouse, and a CATCH AND RELEASE LAKE! Home is near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, ASU, 202FWY and more! Landscaping included!



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.