3520 S SWAN Drive

This home is amazing! Open floor plan with tons of windows and natural light. Spacious kitchen with upgrades. Separate dining area, large great room. Breakfast bar, pantry, black appliances, custom backsplash, recessed and pendant lighting, tons of cabinets and all the counter space you need. 1/2 bath down stairs. Large loft upstairs with closets and pantries throughout. Master bedroom is HUGE with 2 closets. Great community amenities including community pool and green belts. Washer/Dryer hook ups only.