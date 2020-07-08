All apartments in Gilbert
3520 S SWAN Drive
3520 S SWAN Drive

3520 East Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3520 East Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This home is amazing! Open floor plan with tons of windows and natural light. Spacious kitchen with upgrades. Separate dining area, large great room. Breakfast bar, pantry, black appliances, custom backsplash, recessed and pendant lighting, tons of cabinets and all the counter space you need. 1/2 bath down stairs. Large loft upstairs with closets and pantries throughout. Master bedroom is HUGE with 2 closets. Great community amenities including community pool and green belts. Washer/Dryer hook ups only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 S SWAN Drive have any available units?
3520 S SWAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 S SWAN Drive have?
Some of 3520 S SWAN Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 S SWAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3520 S SWAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 S SWAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3520 S SWAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3520 S SWAN Drive offer parking?
No, 3520 S SWAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3520 S SWAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 S SWAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 S SWAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3520 S SWAN Drive has a pool.
Does 3520 S SWAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3520 S SWAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 S SWAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 S SWAN Drive has units with dishwashers.

