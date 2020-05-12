3508 E SHEFFIELD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room in Higley Park. Great room with separate dining area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white subway tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware, granite counters with ample working space and huge and bright pantry. Diagonal tile set throughout the downstairs. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a loft/bonus room that can be closed off with a modern, sliding barn door for added privacy. Extra large master suite has a walk-in closet and bathroom with separate tub and shower. Good sized guest bedrooms and upstairs hall bath features 2 separate sinks. 2-tone paint and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy private side yard, complete with pavers, faux turf and covered patio. Municipal Service Fee 3.5% The Higley Park community offers numerous amenities including a community pool, splash pad for the kids, lush grass areas, a basketball court, and several playgrounds throughout the subdivision. All appliances included on this one! Ideal location just off Ray and Higley, providing easy access to 202, San Tan Village, Top Golf and excellent dining. Occupied until 3/31, showings available upon request. Move in as soon as 4/10/2020.