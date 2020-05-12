All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
3508 E SHEFFIELD Road
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

3508 E SHEFFIELD Road

3508 East Sheffield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3508 East Sheffield Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room in Higley Park. Great room with separate dining area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white subway tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware, granite counters with ample working space and huge and bright pantry. Diagonal tile set throughout the downstairs. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a loft/bonus room that can be closed off with a modern, sliding barn door for added privacy. Extra large master suite has a walk-in closet and bathroom with separate tub and shower. Good sized guest bedrooms and upstairs hall bath features 2 separate sinks. 2-tone paint and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy private side yard, complete with pavers, faux turf and covered patio. Municipal Service Fee 3.5% The Higley Park community offers numerous amenities including a community pool, splash pad for the kids, lush grass areas, a basketball court, and several playgrounds throughout the subdivision. All appliances included on this one! Ideal location just off Ray and Higley, providing easy access to 202, San Tan Village, Top Golf and excellent dining. Occupied until 3/31, showings available upon request. Move in as soon as 4/10/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road have any available units?
3508 E SHEFFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road have?
Some of 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3508 E SHEFFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 E SHEFFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

