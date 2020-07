Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is an amazing remodeled home available for rent. New flooring, appliances and lighting throuhout the entire home. Very spacious and a lot of room for groups, entertaining and you wont believe the master bedroom. You dont want to miss out on this home! City Tax: 1.5% Monthly Admin: 2%