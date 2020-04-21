3482 E GERONIMO Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CUL-DE-SAC Lot !!! Next to Green Belt !!! EXTRA Privacy !!! MOVE-IN Ready * Upgraded WOOD Floors * UPGRADED Tile Throughout * GRANITE Counter Tops * UPGRADED Staggered MAPLE Cabinets * UPGRADED Ceiling Fans * 4 Bedrooms AND DEN (with Closet) * PLANTATION Shutters Throughout * LARGE Living and Family Rooms * Kitchen with Extended GRANITE Slab for Gourmet Cooking * Ornate Tile BACKSPLASH * Good Sized Bedrooms Upstairs * HUGE Master Suite * DOUBLE Sinks * Separate Tub & Shower * His & Her Walk-in Closets * WELL Maintained Front and Backyards * 3 CAR Attached Garage for Extra Storage. New Water Heater and Dishwasher in 2015.