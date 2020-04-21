All apartments in Gilbert
3482 E GERONIMO Court
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

3482 E GERONIMO Court

3482 East Geronimo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3482 East Geronimo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUL-DE-SAC Lot !!! Next to Green Belt !!! EXTRA Privacy !!! MOVE-IN Ready * Upgraded WOOD Floors * UPGRADED Tile Throughout * GRANITE Counter Tops * UPGRADED Staggered MAPLE Cabinets * UPGRADED Ceiling Fans * 4 Bedrooms AND DEN (with Closet) * PLANTATION Shutters Throughout * LARGE Living and Family Rooms * Kitchen with Extended GRANITE Slab for Gourmet Cooking * Ornate Tile BACKSPLASH * Good Sized Bedrooms Upstairs * HUGE Master Suite * DOUBLE Sinks * Separate Tub & Shower * His & Her Walk-in Closets * WELL Maintained Front and Backyards * 3 CAR Attached Garage for Extra Storage. New Water Heater and Dishwasher in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3482 E GERONIMO Court have any available units?
3482 E GERONIMO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3482 E GERONIMO Court have?
Some of 3482 E GERONIMO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3482 E GERONIMO Court currently offering any rent specials?
3482 E GERONIMO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3482 E GERONIMO Court pet-friendly?
No, 3482 E GERONIMO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3482 E GERONIMO Court offer parking?
Yes, 3482 E GERONIMO Court offers parking.
Does 3482 E GERONIMO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3482 E GERONIMO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3482 E GERONIMO Court have a pool?
No, 3482 E GERONIMO Court does not have a pool.
Does 3482 E GERONIMO Court have accessible units?
No, 3482 E GERONIMO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3482 E GERONIMO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3482 E GERONIMO Court has units with dishwashers.
