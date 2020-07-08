All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3480 East Comstock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3480 East Comstock Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:36 PM

3480 East Comstock Drive

3480 East Comstock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3480 East Comstock Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Lakeview Trails at Morrison Ranch. Home boasts Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen with Gas Stove and Walk-In Pantry, Large loft Upstairs, Detailed Trim Work, a Guest Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs, and a Mud Room at Garage Entry. Master Suite is Upstairs and features a Private Sitting Room a full 5 piece Bathroom and Dual Walk in Closets. Mature Landscaping in both front and back yard, with a side porch for entertaining.
Property Available 1/15/19

*TCT Will be closed from Dec 24-Jan 1. All inquiries will be responded to and applications will be processed once we return on Jan 2nd.

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $2,300
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience
https://rently.com/properties/1174590?source=marketing

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 1/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 East Comstock Drive have any available units?
3480 East Comstock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3480 East Comstock Drive have?
Some of 3480 East Comstock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 East Comstock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3480 East Comstock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 East Comstock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3480 East Comstock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3480 East Comstock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3480 East Comstock Drive offers parking.
Does 3480 East Comstock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3480 East Comstock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 East Comstock Drive have a pool?
No, 3480 East Comstock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3480 East Comstock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3480 East Comstock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 East Comstock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3480 East Comstock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College