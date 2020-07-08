3480 East Comstock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Lakeview Trails at Morrison Ranch. Home boasts Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen with Gas Stove and Walk-In Pantry, Large loft Upstairs, Detailed Trim Work, a Guest Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs, and a Mud Room at Garage Entry. Master Suite is Upstairs and features a Private Sitting Room a full 5 piece Bathroom and Dual Walk in Closets. Mature Landscaping in both front and back yard, with a side porch for entertaining.

Property Available 1/15/19



*TCT Will be closed from Dec 24-Jan 1. All inquiries will be responded to and applications will be processed once we return on Jan 2nd.



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $2,300

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

No Pets

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience

https://rently.com/properties/1174590?source=marketing



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 1/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.