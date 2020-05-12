3468 E. Crescent Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable Floor Plan & Location! - Great home, location, and layout. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with den. Kitchen has custom upgraded cabinets and granite. Tile in all living areas of home. Master bedroom has bay window, large walk-in closet with shelving and master bath has dual sinks. Great backyard with grass and covered patio.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1625

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1625

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



