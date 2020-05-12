All apartments in Gilbert
3468 E. Crescent Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

3468 E. Crescent Way

3468 East Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Location

3468 East Crescent Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Floor Plan & Location! - Great home, location, and layout. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with den. Kitchen has custom upgraded cabinets and granite. Tile in all living areas of home. Master bedroom has bay window, large walk-in closet with shelving and master bath has dual sinks. Great backyard with grass and covered patio.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1625
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1625
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4059719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

