Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3458 E LOWELL Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

3458 E LOWELL Avenue

3458 East Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3458 East Lowell Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Chaparral Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled home just waiting for new tenants to enjoy! Home features new paint (interior & exterior), tile, carpet, countertops, and designer touches throughout! Stainless steel appliances and a gourmet kitchen that is sure to please the pickiest chef. A 3 car garage with built-ins allows for additional storage as well as ample closet space throughout the home. Home has newer heating & cooling units, a brand new water heater, and a water softener. Large yard with covered patio also has a shed for additional yard storage. Home is located right next to elementary school and just minutes from the shopping and the new Gilbert Recreational Parks! Don't let less one slip through your fingers. Monthly rent includes pest treatment, landscaping, filter service, and tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3458 E LOWELL Avenue have any available units?
3458 E LOWELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3458 E LOWELL Avenue have?
Some of 3458 E LOWELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3458 E LOWELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3458 E LOWELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3458 E LOWELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3458 E LOWELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3458 E LOWELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3458 E LOWELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 3458 E LOWELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3458 E LOWELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3458 E LOWELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 3458 E LOWELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3458 E LOWELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3458 E LOWELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3458 E LOWELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3458 E LOWELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

