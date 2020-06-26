All apartments in Gilbert
3447 E. Dennisport Ave.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3447 E. Dennisport Ave.

3447 East Dennisport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3447 East Dennisport Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Chaparral Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Home!!! - This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Gilbert is nicely situated in the gorgeous Chaparral Estates community! The home boasts numerous updates including- white kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, white appliances, updated backsplashes, low maintenance yard with artificial turf and more! The home also includes a washer dryer, two car garage and plenty of living space. With a location that gives convenient access to dinning, shopping and the AZ San Tan Loop 202, this one won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5111244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. have any available units?
3447 E. Dennisport Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. have?
Some of 3447 E. Dennisport Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3447 E. Dennisport Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. offers parking.
Does 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. have a pool?
No, 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3447 E. Dennisport Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
