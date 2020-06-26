3447 E. Dennisport Ave.

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Home!!! - This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Gilbert is nicely situated in the gorgeous Chaparral Estates community! The home boasts numerous updates including- white kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, white appliances, updated backsplashes, low maintenance yard with artificial turf and more! The home also includes a washer dryer, two car garage and plenty of living space. With a location that gives convenient access to dinning, shopping and the AZ San Tan Loop 202, this one won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!

For more information or to view the property, please call

Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5111244)