3412 E ROBIN Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

3412 E ROBIN Lane

3412 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3412 East Robin Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
stunning Curb Appeal in Morrison Ranch! Grassy front landscaping and stone accents on the facade. Luxurious interior features 4 bed, 3 bath, plus a den, carpet in all the right places, living/dining area, cozy loft, den great for an office, and designer paint tones. Dreamy eat-in kitchen is complete with recessed/pendant lighting, sparkling stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven, granite counter-tops, maple cabinetry with crown molding, pantry, and centered island with sink and breakfast bar. Bright master suite has a lavish full bath with dual sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Perfectly sized backyard with covered and paver patio is ideal for your gatherings. Truly an amazing home you must see! Call now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 E ROBIN Lane have any available units?
3412 E ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 E ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 3412 E ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 E ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3412 E ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 E ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3412 E ROBIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3412 E ROBIN Lane offer parking?
No, 3412 E ROBIN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3412 E ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 E ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 E ROBIN Lane have a pool?
No, 3412 E ROBIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3412 E ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3412 E ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 E ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 E ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.

