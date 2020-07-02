3412 E ROBIN Lane

Amenities

stunning Curb Appeal in Morrison Ranch! Grassy front landscaping and stone accents on the facade. Luxurious interior features 4 bed, 3 bath, plus a den, carpet in all the right places, living/dining area, cozy loft, den great for an office, and designer paint tones. Dreamy eat-in kitchen is complete with recessed/pendant lighting, sparkling stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven, granite counter-tops, maple cabinetry with crown molding, pantry, and centered island with sink and breakfast bar. Bright master suite has a lavish full bath with dual sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Perfectly sized backyard with covered and paver patio is ideal for your gatherings. Truly an amazing home you must see! Call now