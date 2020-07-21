3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful open floor plan in a great location! Many upgrades in this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home, including 18'' tile and brand new carpet throughout. Living room with formal dining room plus great room. Kitchen features granite countertops, under mount sink, dark maple cabinets with crown molding, breakfast bar and black appliances. Master suite has large walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Covered patio and great lawn area! Very close to San Tan Mall and walking distance to Fry's Marketplace. Marbella Vineyards includes 20 acres of parks, walkways, frisbee golf, tot play areas, and nearby schools. This home won't last long!