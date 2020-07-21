All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:45 PM

3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way

3395 E Blue Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3395 E Blue Ridge Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful open floor plan in a great location! Many upgrades in this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home, including 18'' tile and brand new carpet throughout. Living room with formal dining room plus great room. Kitchen features granite countertops, under mount sink, dark maple cabinets with crown molding, breakfast bar and black appliances. Master suite has large walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Covered patio and great lawn area! Very close to San Tan Mall and walking distance to Fry's Marketplace. Marbella Vineyards includes 20 acres of parks, walkways, frisbee golf, tot play areas, and nearby schools. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way have any available units?
3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way have?
Some of 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way offer parking?
Yes, 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way offers parking.
Does 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way have a pool?
No, 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way does not have a pool.
Does 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way have accessible units?
No, 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 E BLUE RIDGE Way has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

