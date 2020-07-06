3393 E Strawberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, 2-story, Ashton Woods home in the highly coveted Bridges at Gilbert community! Downstairs features front living room, formal dining room, and one of the 5 bedrooms with full bath, perfect for guests. Kitchen boasts upgraded, white cabinets, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, large island and breakfast area for entertaining. Large living room opens to outdoor space and private pool through 8 ft sliding glass doors. Upstairs features a large loft and study area, laundry, additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and the master suite, complete with upgraded bathroom including separate tub and tiled shower, dual vanity/sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Lessee to verify all details