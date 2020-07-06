All apartments in Gilbert
3393 E Strawberry Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

3393 E Strawberry Dr

3393 East Strawberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3393 East Strawberry Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Bridges At Gilbert

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, 2-story, Ashton Woods home in the highly coveted Bridges at Gilbert community! Downstairs features front living room, formal dining room, and one of the 5 bedrooms with full bath, perfect for guests. Kitchen boasts upgraded, white cabinets, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, large island and breakfast area for entertaining. Large living room opens to outdoor space and private pool through 8 ft sliding glass doors. Upstairs features a large loft and study area, laundry, additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and the master suite, complete with upgraded bathroom including separate tub and tiled shower, dual vanity/sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Call today for easy showing! ** ASK HOW . YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement,com ** Lessee to verify all details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3393 E Strawberry Dr have any available units?
3393 E Strawberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3393 E Strawberry Dr have?
Some of 3393 E Strawberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 E Strawberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3393 E Strawberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 E Strawberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3393 E Strawberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3393 E Strawberry Dr offer parking?
No, 3393 E Strawberry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3393 E Strawberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3393 E Strawberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 E Strawberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3393 E Strawberry Dr has a pool.
Does 3393 E Strawberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 3393 E Strawberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 E Strawberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3393 E Strawberry Dr has units with dishwashers.

