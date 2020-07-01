All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
3351 S Colt Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 4:04 PM

3351 S Colt Dr

3351 South Colt Drive · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

3351 South Colt Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious San Tan Ranch rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located close to schools, shopping, and tons of entertainment this is the opportunity you have been searching for to expand your life without increasing your daily drive. New laminate wood flooring through the living room and family room complements any decor and makes cleanup a breeze. An additional loft upstairs provides the space your household needs for everyone to relax comfortably. Even novice chefs will be inspired to mix both meals and memories in the open eat-in kitchen complete with a large center island and all appliances included. Retreat to the large master suite with a private balcony, space for a sitting area, and attached bathroom designed for convenience and comfort. Keep your new space clutter free with a huge pantry and laundry room offering an abundance of storage space so you can focus more on the memories. This one won’t last long, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 S Colt Dr have any available units?
3351 S Colt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3351 S Colt Dr have?
Some of 3351 S Colt Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 S Colt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3351 S Colt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 S Colt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 S Colt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3351 S Colt Dr offer parking?
No, 3351 S Colt Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3351 S Colt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 S Colt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 S Colt Dr have a pool?
No, 3351 S Colt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3351 S Colt Dr have accessible units?
No, 3351 S Colt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 S Colt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 S Colt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

