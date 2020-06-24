All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3344 E Chickadee Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3344 E Chickadee Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3344 E Chickadee Road

3344 E Chickadee Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3344 E Chickadee Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
WOW... If you are looking for a model-like upgraded home, check this out - Total remodel in kitchen and 2 baths. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with Quartz counter tops with a farmhouse sink. Vaulted ceilings with all contemporary fixtures. All new throughout house: Baseboards, blinds, sinks, toilets, Faucets, door handles, countertops, backsplash, ceiling fans, oven, dishwasher etc Beautiful grey wood like floor tiles, new AC with WiFi enabled thermostat. This is not the average rental, this is home sweet home !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 E Chickadee Road have any available units?
3344 E Chickadee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 E Chickadee Road have?
Some of 3344 E Chickadee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 E Chickadee Road currently offering any rent specials?
3344 E Chickadee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 E Chickadee Road pet-friendly?
No, 3344 E Chickadee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3344 E Chickadee Road offer parking?
Yes, 3344 E Chickadee Road offers parking.
Does 3344 E Chickadee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 E Chickadee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 E Chickadee Road have a pool?
No, 3344 E Chickadee Road does not have a pool.
Does 3344 E Chickadee Road have accessible units?
No, 3344 E Chickadee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 E Chickadee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3344 E Chickadee Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College