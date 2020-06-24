3344 E Chickadee Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

WOW... If you are looking for a model-like upgraded home, check this out - Total remodel in kitchen and 2 baths. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with Quartz counter tops with a farmhouse sink. Vaulted ceilings with all contemporary fixtures. All new throughout house: Baseboards, blinds, sinks, toilets, Faucets, door handles, countertops, backsplash, ceiling fans, oven, dishwasher etc Beautiful grey wood like floor tiles, new AC with WiFi enabled thermostat. This is not the average rental, this is home sweet home !!