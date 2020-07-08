All apartments in Gilbert
3311 E San Angelo Avenue

3311 East San Angelo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3311 East San Angelo Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate move-in! This absolutely lovely home is not only spotless, but also beautifully upgraded. Stone accented interior invites you into this spacious great room floor plan. Tile in the entry way, kitchen and baths and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Grassy backyard (over sized premium lot), citrus trees, extra gated area for a garden. Desirable North/South exposure, wood blinds in front rooms. Tasteful decorator paint throughout this beautiful home. Put this home at the top of your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 E San Angelo Avenue have any available units?
3311 E San Angelo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 E San Angelo Avenue have?
Some of 3311 E San Angelo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 E San Angelo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3311 E San Angelo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 E San Angelo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3311 E San Angelo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3311 E San Angelo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3311 E San Angelo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3311 E San Angelo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 E San Angelo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 E San Angelo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3311 E San Angelo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3311 E San Angelo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3311 E San Angelo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 E San Angelo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 E San Angelo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

