3311 E San Angelo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move-in! This absolutely lovely home is not only spotless, but also beautifully upgraded. Stone accented interior invites you into this spacious great room floor plan. Tile in the entry way, kitchen and baths and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Grassy backyard (over sized premium lot), citrus trees, extra gated area for a garden. Desirable North/South exposure, wood blinds in front rooms. Tasteful decorator paint throughout this beautiful home. Put this home at the top of your list.