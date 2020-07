Amenities

HORSE PROPERTY!!!! Must see 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house right in downtown Gilbert and close to everything! Great house to store your toys, RV's or for animals. The house has a complete horse facilities for the tenant to use including three corrals, tack room, storage room, pasture area and comes with irrigation. Up to three horses allowed by city code. Move-In Cost:$1900 Per month, plus tax$1900 Deposit$100 Admin fee$40 Application Fee Per adult