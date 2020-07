Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Stone Bridge Lakes Manor with all new paint, new warm vinyl plank in the bedrooms, and large open living / dining area. Eat in kitchen offer all appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Two guest bedrooms share the guest bath. Large master suite with private bath that includes a garden tub, separate shower / toilet room and large walk in closet.



(RLNE5745381)