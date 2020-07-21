3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway

Amenities

An opportunity to rent a popular Shea Home in Chaparral Estates! 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage, 2740 sqft. The home features HUGE kitchen with black appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, formal dining, family room, laundry room with washer and dryer, etc. Huge Master Bedroom with an additional room to use as a reading room, an office or whatever you desire. The beautiful backyard has a pool and built-in BBQ. Security System, security and sensor lights, water softener, water heater (installed 2017), exterior paint (completed in 2017). This community is literally minutes to schools, loop 202, San Tan mall, dog park and many grocery stores. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Schedule your showing soon.