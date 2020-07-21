All apartments in Gilbert
3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway

3279 East Bridgeport Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3279 East Bridgeport Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Chaparral Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An opportunity to rent a popular Shea Home in Chaparral Estates! 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage, 2740 sqft. The home features HUGE kitchen with black appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, formal dining, family room, laundry room with washer and dryer, etc. Huge Master Bedroom with an additional room to use as a reading room, an office or whatever you desire. The beautiful backyard has a pool and built-in BBQ. Security System, security and sensor lights, water softener, water heater (installed 2017), exterior paint (completed in 2017). This community is literally minutes to schools, loop 202, San Tan mall, dog park and many grocery stores. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Schedule your showing soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have any available units?
3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have?
Some of 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway offers parking.
Does 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway has a pool.
Does 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3279 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway has units with dishwashers.
