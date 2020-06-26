3123 S LOIS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Right in the heart of upscale Spectrum of Val Vista neighborhood. This home has everything. Two story ceilings, wide open floor plan. New kitchen cabinets with beautiful counter tops.. Upstairs features over sized Master BR plus 2 more big bedrooms, and two full bathes. Master BR is extra large and master BA has double sinks, bath, shower, with enclosed private commode, and a large walk-in closet. Also, upstairs is a separate area with desk and room for a computer. All in all, just a great comfortable family home. Nice size yard with real grass and water fall feature.. New travertine tile in Patio (to be installed). Owner/Agent