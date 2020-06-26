All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3123 S LOIS Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3123 S LOIS Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

3123 S LOIS Lane

3123 South Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3123 South Lois Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Right in the heart of upscale Spectrum of Val Vista neighborhood. This home has everything. Two story ceilings, wide open floor plan. New kitchen cabinets with beautiful counter tops.. Upstairs features over sized Master BR plus 2 more big bedrooms, and two full bathes. Master BR is extra large and master BA has double sinks, bath, shower, with enclosed private commode, and a large walk-in closet. Also, upstairs is a separate area with desk and room for a computer. All in all, just a great comfortable family home. Nice size yard with real grass and water fall feature.. New travertine tile in Patio (to be installed). Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 S LOIS Lane have any available units?
3123 S LOIS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 S LOIS Lane have?
Some of 3123 S LOIS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 S LOIS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3123 S LOIS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 S LOIS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3123 S LOIS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3123 S LOIS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3123 S LOIS Lane offers parking.
Does 3123 S LOIS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 S LOIS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 S LOIS Lane have a pool?
No, 3123 S LOIS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3123 S LOIS Lane have accessible units?
No, 3123 S LOIS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 S LOIS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 S LOIS Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College