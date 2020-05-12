3115 E. San Pedro Court

Amenities

putting green granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom with stunning pool and backyard located in Gilbert. - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Gilbert's Tone Ranch. This upgraded home sits on a 10,000 sq ft lot with a 3 CAR GARAGE and just under 2,500 sq ft of living space. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Rustic farmhouse finishes throughout this 4 bed, 2 bath home. The split floor plan features a spacious master bedroom, complete with a large walk in closet and his and her vanities. The open dining and living room provides plenty of spaces for gathering.

The open kitchen is perfect to prepare any meals . Outside is an entertainers delight, citrus trees, travertine, gas BBQ, putting green, and SALTWATER POOL for all to enjoy!!! This house will not last long. Set up a viewing today.



Total monthly rent payment is $2699, includes tax and monthly administration fee. Refundable Security deposit is $2650, $200 Administration Fee due on lease start date. Refundable Pet deposit of $350, if applicable, and $20 monthly pet fee.



Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $60 for the first adult applicant, $30 for each additional adult applicant.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:

* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealth.com

* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 for 1st applicant. Additional applicants fee is $30. Application fee can be paid online.

* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID

* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)

* Applicant disclosure form (attached)

* Rental history form (attached)

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.



(RLNE5698990)