All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3115 E. San Pedro Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3115 E. San Pedro Court
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

3115 E. San Pedro Court

3115 East San Pedro Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3115 East San Pedro Court, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom with stunning pool and backyard located in Gilbert. - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Gilbert's Tone Ranch. This upgraded home sits on a 10,000 sq ft lot with a 3 CAR GARAGE and just under 2,500 sq ft of living space. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Rustic farmhouse finishes throughout this 4 bed, 2 bath home. The split floor plan features a spacious master bedroom, complete with a large walk in closet and his and her vanities. The open dining and living room provides plenty of spaces for gathering.
The open kitchen is perfect to prepare any meals . Outside is an entertainers delight, citrus trees, travertine, gas BBQ, putting green, and SALTWATER POOL for all to enjoy!!! This house will not last long. Set up a viewing today.

Total monthly rent payment is $2699, includes tax and monthly administration fee. Refundable Security deposit is $2650, $200 Administration Fee due on lease start date. Refundable Pet deposit of $350, if applicable, and $20 monthly pet fee.

Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $60 for the first adult applicant, $30 for each additional adult applicant.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:
* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealth.com
* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 for 1st applicant. Additional applicants fee is $30. Application fee can be paid online.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form (attached)
* Rental history form (attached)
CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.

(RLNE5698990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 E. San Pedro Court have any available units?
3115 E. San Pedro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 E. San Pedro Court have?
Some of 3115 E. San Pedro Court's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 E. San Pedro Court currently offering any rent specials?
3115 E. San Pedro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 E. San Pedro Court pet-friendly?
No, 3115 E. San Pedro Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3115 E. San Pedro Court offer parking?
Yes, 3115 E. San Pedro Court offers parking.
Does 3115 E. San Pedro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 E. San Pedro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 E. San Pedro Court have a pool?
Yes, 3115 E. San Pedro Court has a pool.
Does 3115 E. San Pedro Court have accessible units?
No, 3115 E. San Pedro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 E. San Pedro Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 E. San Pedro Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College