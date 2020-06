Amenities

Spacious 5 bed, 3 bath home in convenient Lyons Gate! Community pools. Near freeways, shopping, entertainment and great schools! Granite counters, upgraded cabinetry. Tile in all the right places, and new carpet in all bedrooms. One bed and full bath are downstairs. 2-car garage has built-in cabinetry. Low maintenance back yard has pavers and nice covered patio. Just 2 doors down from a community park. Non-smoking only. Pets upon approval. Owner is a licensed Realtor.